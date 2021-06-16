KTMB volunteers trains, stations to increase vaccination coverage

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is offering to help the government speed up its vaccination campaign through the use of its trains and stations.

Its chief executive officer, Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, said its rail network of 1,641km — which covers remote areas in northern, southern and eastern Peninsular Malaysia — could benefit the campaign by bringing the vaccine to target groups.

He said there are 104 stations and 73 stops along the routes, and the trains could be used as mobile vaccination units.

“KTMB’s 2,104 front liners could also be deployed to put their experience to good use,” he said in a statement today.

He said that synergy is the key to successfully reaching phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan which was announced by the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, yesterday.

The plan is a route out of the Covid-19 crisis and back to normal life.

Mohd Rani said KTMB is happy to work with corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations to encourage people to get vaccinated and ensure the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). — Bernama