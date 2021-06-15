MCMC: Telecommunications tower in Perak falls due to heavy rain, strong winds

MCMC said following the incident at about 4pm, communication and internet coverage disruptions were expected for TM Unifi Mobile and Celcom customers. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 15 — A telecommunications tower of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and shared with Celcom in Seberang Perak, Perak Tengah, collapsed on Sunday evening, believed to be due to heavy rain and strong winds.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said following the incident at about 4pm, communication and internet coverage disruptions were expected for TM Unifi Mobile and Celcom customers.

“Therefore, the MCMC has instructed the service providers to carry out the repair work immediately.

“As a first step, the mobile base transceiver station staff will be mobilised to the scene to provide services and restore coverage by Friday,” it said. — Bernama