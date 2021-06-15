Covid-19: Five more new clusters in Sarawak, says state Health Dept

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said one of the new clusters, the Jalan Daya Cluster in Kuching was declared after 27 positive cases were detected at a seafood processing factory in the Pending Industrial Area while 76 others were waiting for the lab test results. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, June 15 — The Sarawak Health Department today announced five more Covid-19 infection clusters in the districts of Kuching, Subis, Meradong and Julau.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said one of the new clusters, the Jalan Daya Cluster in Kuching was declared after 27 positive cases were detected at a seafood processing factory in the Pending Industrial Area while 76 others were waiting for the lab test results.

“Meanwhile, the Kampung Muara Tebas Cluster in Kuching came about when 14 positive cases were detected due to social activities and close contact among residents involving a number of families ln separate houses.

“The Dulang Cluster in Subis involves an oil palm plantation placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the Suai area, with 39 positive cases detected and one awaiting the test result.

“In Meradong, the Nanga Strass Cluster involves a longhouse community with 29 positive cases detected and three awaiting their test results, while the Nanga Sejugam Cluster has recorded 64 positive cases at a longhouse,” it said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 56,905 following 718 new cases recorded today, while two more deaths from the viral infection were reported, bringing the cumulative number to 358. — Bernama