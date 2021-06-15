Agong meets with Special Independent Committee chairman, discussion on Covid-19 among Rulers to be held tomorrow

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also met with 18 leaders from political parties, both in person as well as virtually, which began on Wednesday (June 9) until today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has met with the Special Independent Committee on Emergency chairman Tun Arifin Zakaria in an audience earlier today, announced Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also met with 18 leaders from political parties, both in person as well as virtually, which began on Wednesday (June 9) until today.

“During the series of audiences with political leaders, His Majesty took note of their views on various subjects,” he said in a statement.

“It should be stated that the series of audiences with the leaders is based on the initiative of His Majesty, in relation to the efforts to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as its implementation during the state of Emergency.

“Following this, the views of the leaders will be produced during the Special Discussion of the Malay Rulers tomorrow, which starts at 2.30pm,” Ahmad said.

He added that the special discussion tomorrow will also include several experts from government agencies, who are scheduled to make briefings on matters pertaining health, security, politics and the national economy.