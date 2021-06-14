Police arrest Covid-19 positive patient for fleeing Sarawak General Hospital; 77 compounds issued statewide

The police have arrested a Covid-19 positive patient yesterday for fleeing from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 14 — The police have arrested a Covid-19 positive patient yesterday for fleeing from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“The man was arrested at Jalan Datuk Patinggi Ali here,” it added.

It also said that another arrest was made on an Indonesian man for not wearing a face mask at a cafe in Bintulu.

It said since March 18 last year, the total compounds issued by the police have reached 7,761 including the latest 77 compounds issued in seven districts across the state namely Sibu (39), Kuching (13), Bintulu (12), Miri (7), Padawan (3), Serian (2) and Lawas (1).

A total of 37 compounds were issued to individuals who had visited a karaoke centre; 21 for remaining in public areas past 10pm; five for failing to practise social distancing; three for running prohibited activities namely cock fighting; three for not registering the MySejahtera when entering a premises; two for carrying passengers in a vehicle over the permitted limit; and one each for not providing hand sanitiser, operating a karaoke centre, not wearing face mask, heading out of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) without permission, operating without permit, and fishing in public areas. — Borneo Post Online