Kedah Forestry Dept: No logging at Puncak Janing Forest Eco Park

ALOR SETAR, June 14 — The Kedah Forestry Department (JPNK) said there is no logging activity in the Puncak Janing Forest Eco Park in Kuala Nerang which allegedly causing the community's water resources to become murky, as circulated on social media on Thursday.

Its director Muhamad Abdullah said the turbidity in the water was instead due to the maintenance and cleaning activities of the old logging road that were being carried out for the use of the department's staff.

"Puncak Janing Forest Eco Park is an amenity forest managed by the JPNK and located in Compartment 41 of the Bukit Perangin Forest Reserve.

“The maintenance and cleaning of the old logging road are for the use of staff to carry out pre-licensing activities for the approval of logging areas in Compartment 42 and 43 of the Bukit Perangin Forest Reserve," he said in a statement here lastnight.

Muhamad said the activity had caused turbidity to the stream flowing into the Puncak Janing Forest Eco Park.

"At the same time, the relatively high rainfall distribution in the area has contributed to the turbidity in the river water," said Muhamad.

In this regard, he said, to address the problem of turbid water supply, JPNK has ordered the maintenance and cleaning work of the old logging road to be stopped immediately. — Bernama