Ismail Sabri: Total lockdown SOP to be reviewed if daily Covid-19 infections drop below 4,000

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob giving a speech during a presentation of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Ramadan aid at Mindef May 6, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 13 — The government will review the need to continue or relax the total lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 if the Covid-19 daily infections drop below 4,000 cases.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the targeted figure was set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure the daily infectivity rate nationwide could be reduced.

“I have been informed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that when the cases are down to 4,000, we will review the MCO. It does not mean we will end the MCO but may review the SOPs to determine which ones can be relaxed a bit.

“However, the MOH will see and advise the National Security Council (MKN) at its (coming) special meeting to see what we can do when the infection level goes down to 4,000 cases or below. We do not promise to end it or anything else, but just getting advice.”

He said this after visiting the Malaysian Armed Forces field hospital at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), here, today.

He hoped that the daily cases of Covid-19 infection would drop to below 4,000 by next week following implementation of the total lockdown under MCO 3.0 since June 1. — Bernama