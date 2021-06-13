Deputy minister: No report received on vegetable price hike in Malaysia

People shop for groceries at the Jalan Othman wet market in Petaling Jaya April 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TELUK INTAN, June 13 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has not received any report on the increase in vegetable prices in the market so far.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the current prices were very affordable; in fact, there was also a decline in prices of some vegetables compared to the festive season.

“For example, the price of chilli today has gone down to RM6 per kg. Prior to this, during the festive season, we have fixed the price at RM15 per kg.

“The price also depends on the freshness of the vegetables. Fresh vegetables may cost a bit more while the older ones may be cheaper. But (the public) can inform us if there is information (on price hike),” he told reporters after inspecting the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance at several supermarkets around Teluk Intan district here today.

He was asked to comment on consumers’ complaints that the prices of vegetables including tomato, cucumber, salad and ginger have increased drastically over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Rosol said the level of SOP compliance among consumers and traders was very high during today’s inspection.

He added that the ministry had issued 160 compounds involving a total value of RM1.09 million during the total lockdown period from June 1 to 11, on companies and individuals who failed to comply with the SOP.

Among the offences were failure to register attendance using a book or the MySejahtera application (22 cases), failure to observe physical distancing (18 cases) and conducting unauthorised activities (15). — Bernama