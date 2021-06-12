Remand extended for Kelantan cop accused of raping woman detainee

Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said that the 29-year-old officer was previously remanded for four days, from Wednesday to today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, June 12 ― The remand order for a police officer who is accused of raping a woman detainee, has been extended for another three days from today until Monday (June 14).

Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said that the 29-year-old officer, attached to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation branch of the Kota Baru district police headquarters (IPD), was previously remanded for four days, from Wednesday to today.

“The order was issued today by Kota Baru Court assistant registrar, Amni Johari, in accordance with Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said when contacted today.

Wan Khairuddin said that the remand order was extended until Monday to enable the police to conduct investigations in accordance with Sections 376 and 377C of the Penal Code.

Previously, the said officer was accused of forcing a female detainee to perform oral sex and intercourse at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation branch office at Kota Baru district police headquarters (IPD).

The incident allegedly took place last Saturday (June 5) when the officer conducted an investigation against the victim, who is 27 years old and a divorcee.

The woman, who has two children, was arrested with her ex-husband during a raid by officers and personnel from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation branch of Kota Baru IPD on June 4.

Following the arrest, the woman and her ex-husband were remanded at the Pengkalan Chepa police station lock-up for seven days until June 11, to assist in the investigation. ― Bernama