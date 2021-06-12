Police: 1,239 fines issued in Perak over Covid-19 SOP violations since June 1

Perak police have issued 1,239 compounds related to violations of the Covid-19 SOP during the implementation of the MCO since June 1. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, June 12 — Perak police, as of yesterday, have issued 1,239 compounds related to violations of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), since June 1.

Its chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said that among the most recorded SOP offences was not wearing a face mask, with a total of 244 compounds issued.

“The level of SOP compliance in the state is at a satisfactory level, reaching 96 per cent. A total of 339 SOP compliance monitoring teams have been mobilised, with more frequent assignments.

“Additional monitoring teams will also be deployed according to needs during the assignment. All Perak police patrol assets will also be mobilised for this purpose,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said that the police had mounted a total of 63 roadblocks on a regular basis throughout the state.

“Additional roadblocks will be mounted based on needs. Mobile roadblocks or snap checks will be implemented according to the needs of the district police chief and station chief, especially on shortcuts or rat trails,” he said.

He said that the police were currently planning to establish a centralised integrated monitoring team which would conduct targeted monitoring, based on public complaints related to violations of the SOP that were in force.

He added that the monitoring team will involve the National Security Council, Ministry of Health, People’s Volunteer Corps, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and local authorities. — Bernama