Law minister: Emergency is Agong’s prerogative, nobody should speculate about whether it will be extended or lifted

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan reiterated today that it is the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong whether or not the Emergency is lifted or extended.

In a statement, he stressed once again that the Proclamation of Emergency was done according to the law and provisions under the Federal Constitution to ensure the safety of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, the question of whether the Emergency which will end on that date is continued or not at the discretion of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as raised should not arise,” he said.

Takiyuddin was referring to a statement made the Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who said yesterday that if the Emergency is lifted, then nothing can prevent any state elections from being held.

He said the Cabinet will continue to advise the king as the head of state in making a decision on the position of the Emergency period.

“The government assures that all the mechanisms that exist within the framework of the Federal Constitution as well as national law will be followed in making any decision about an Emergency,” he said.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported Dr Noor Hisham as saying should the Emergency be lifted, there would be nothing stopping the previously postponed by-elections and state election from happening.