Sabah ministers, elected reps take 50pc pay cut for two months, funds to go towards Covid-19 fight

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaking at the launch of the SMJ Roadmap at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — The state Cabinet has decided a 50 per cent pay cut for two months for all Cabinet ministers and assistant ministers effective this month.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor who is also state finance minister, said this after chairing the state Cabinet meeting here yesterday, adding that all GRS State assemblymen will also forego 30 per cent of their pay cheque for a month.

“All savings will go towards a Covid-19 fund to manage this pandemic and we in the GRS government stand in solidarity with the people in this trying times,” he said.

At the meeting, the state Cabinet also announced the Bantuan Sabah Prihatin 3.0 Covid-19 totalling RM120,469,481 million and a further RM34.4 million food basket aid to all sectors affected by the pandemic. — Borneo Post