Johor govt announces third economic stimulus package worth RM241m

Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package aims to empower Johor’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthen its social safety. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

JOHOR BARU, June 10 — The Johor government today announced its third economic stimulus package worth RM241 million consisting of 33 initiatives as part of its Covid-19 pandemic management efforts and to also provide financial assistance to the people.

Called the Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the initiative, among others, aims at empowering the state’s management of the pandemic and strengthening its social safety.

He announced that the state government will allocate RM75 million out of the total of RM241 million in the stimulus package for the purpose of strengthening the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“The large allocation was made because I understand that the economic sector would not be able to develop and the social sectors could not grow if the pandemic was not controlled as soon as possible.

“The reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia border (in Johor) and the full implementation of the previous state initiatives under Makmur Johor also depended on how Johor could reduce the rate of infection cases on a daily basis,” said Hasni during the announcement of the stimulus package which was conducted virtually on Facebook here today.

Hasni said four initiatives will be done for that purpose where the state government will buy 190,000 units of Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits (RTK Antigen).

“This initiative will be implemented jointly by the state government’s management services secretariat division and the Johor Health Department.

“In an effort to further strengthen the targeted screening test, three city-level local authorities, namely the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB), Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) and Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG), will also purchase the Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits that will benefit about 60,000 people,” he said.

Among the other initiatives, the state government will also continue to fund the operating expenses at the various vaccination centres, roadblocks and as well as frontline worker welfare.

“This initiative will be coordinated by the state government’s management services secretariat division and all district offices which includes allowances, food provision and related equipment involving financial implications of RM20 million and will continue to be implemented until December 2021.

“We also plan to buy the Covid-19 vaccine to enable the people in the state to receive their vaccine. The state government will work with the Kumpulan Perubatan Johor (KPJ) and this initiative will enable them to sell vaccines to those in need. Therefore, the state government will allocate RM40 million for this purpose,” said Hasni.

The Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package will be implemented to complement the current efforts that are made by the federal government.

The latest package has allocated RM241 million with 33 initiatives and is based on two main focuses, namely strengthening pandemic management and strengthening social security assistance.

During the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) last year, the Johor government through the Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package 1.0 allocated RM167.33 million and has benefited a total of 295,464 recipients.

Meanwhile, the Ihsan Johor 2.0 Economic Stimulus Package worth RM109.48 million benefited a total of 387,674 recipients.