Report: Bersatu minister Redzuan says not invited to NSC’s Covid-19 meetings for past month despite overseeing disaster management agency

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks during a Prihatin Malaysia programme on Covid-19 Management: Current issues at Alor Gajah Municipal Council hall, April 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Special Functions Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof claims he has been left out of the National Security Council (NSC) meetings discussing the management of Malaysia’s Covid-19 crisis for the past one month.

Mohd Redzuan, who is from the ruling party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, told news portal Malaysiakini that he no longer receives invitations to such meetings, despite being in charge of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“As of now, I am not a member of NSC. I used to be. I do not know what is going on. The last time I was with NSC was before Hari Raya (Aidilfitri),” he was quoted saying.

The two-day public holiday was observed on May 2 and 3.

Redzuan expressed his disappointment but conceded that it is the prerogative of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to decide who should be involved in the management of Malaysia’s Covid-19 crisis.

“It is up to the prime minister. If we want to manage a disaster, then there is a certain way to do it based on one’s capabilities.

“But if the prime minister does not see Nadma as the one which should manage a disaster, then why park the portfolio under the special functions minister?” the Alor Gajah MP was quoted saying.

Redzuan believes his exclusion could be due to the leadership not wanting “too many cooks to spoil the soup” and that he is perceived to be a junior in politics compared to other ministers.

“Sometimes people look at me as someone who is new in politics. So they measure my capabilities as someone junior. This is what I think.

“I have never been in the Cabinet before Pakatan Harapan (formed the government). The others have been in politics much longer,” he was quoted saying.

Malaysiakini reported Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob referring it to the NSC when contacted for comment, but that there has been no response to date.

Ismail was appointed a senior minister and spokesman for the NSC to announce matters relating to Covid-19 clusters and security.