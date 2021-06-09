Khairy: Covid-19 vaccinations for media kicked off today, over 1,000 to receive appointments within the week

said in a tweet that vaccinations for media practitioners began today, adding that more than 1,000 more practitioners will be receiving their appointments within the week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Around 100 media practitioners today received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy — who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) — said in a tweet that vaccinations for media practitioners began today, adding that more than 1,000 more practitioners will be receiving their appointments within the week.

“Vaccinations for media practitioners started today.

“Around 100 practitioners from local and international media agencies received their first dose today. In a week’s time more than 1,000 media will receive their appointments,” he said.

On May 25, Khairy, during a virtual press conference on the NIP, alongside Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, announced that a total of 5,867 media personnel from 114 registered media agencies will receive their Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the near future.

The decision, according to Khairy, was made by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), in line with the government’s decision to give priority to frontliners, including teachers and media practitioners.