Istana Negara: Agong gave audience to PM for normal pre-Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this morning, June 9, 2021. ― Picture via Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s hour-long audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today was for their regular discussions ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting, the Istana Negara said.

Aside from Muhyiddin, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is also due to have audiences with political party leaders today for separate discussions about the country’s Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency.

“The pre-Cabinet meeting is one of Al-Sultan Abdullah's main weekly or routine activities to discuss and exchange views with the prime minister on government-related matters and issues,” Istana Negara said in a statement.

Earlier today, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Istana Negara ahead of an expected audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Other Opposition leaders are also expected to make an appearance before the Agong today, including DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

Previously, Malay Mail reported that the Agong wished to hear the political leaders’ views on the country’s Covid-19 situation that has deteriorated despite the Emergency proclaimed in January.

Aside from the Pakatan Harapan parties, others also granted audience include Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Umno.

Earlier this week, Pejuang pro-tem information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled for an audience with the Agong tomorrow.