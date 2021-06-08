Police record Aussie videographer’s statement over Sabah politician’s alleged sexual misconduct

On May 21, a contestant lodged a report against Among, claiming he had groped her on her thighs, back, hands and neck in his car and office after a photo shoot. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, June 8 — A member of staff hired by politician Philip Among to produce the state Unduk Ngadau pageant came forward to give his statement to the police today.

Australian national Dane Lenard Kovacs, 33, in his statement to the police appeared to back up some of the allegations made against Among by a contestant of the pageant, claiming that he saw Among engaging in inappropriate behaviour during a photo shoot last month.

He alleged that the incident took place on May 19, the same night that a contestant claimed in her police report that Among had groped her in his car and office.

Kovacs is among the witnesses called by the police to give their statement in connection to an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by Among, a politician with Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, aligned with the state government here.

Kovacs was in the employ of Among for the last two months, doing videos and photo shoots for the state Unduk Ngadau pageant, for which Among was the “technical leader”.

He made the report at the Kepayan state police headquarters today and was accompanied by his lawyer.

He had previously made a 40-minute FB Live stream under his social media alias Orang Putih Kita detailing his experience working with Among and urging other victims to come forward.

On May 21, a contestant lodged a report against Among, claiming he had groped her on her thighs, back, hands and neck in his car and office after a photo shoot.

There is also a separate police report against Among made by a Rela security officer claiming the politician had been abusive towards him.

Among is currently in police custody, following his arrest on June 3. His remand ends tomorrow.