Over 60,000 Orang Asli reject Covid-19 vaccination, says deputy minister

An elderly Semaq Beri Orang Asli and his son at home during the movement control order at the Sungai Berua Orang Asli village in Terengganu, June 8, 2021. Deputy Rural Development Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that of the 79,041 registration forms received so far, only 15,307 Orang Asli agreed to be vaccinated. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, June 8 — A total of 63,734 Orang Asli did not agree to be vaccinated based on feedback from the registration forms given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Deputy Rural Development Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that of the 79,041 registration forms received so far, only 15,307 Orang Asli agreed to be vaccinated.

“So, we can see that the number of people who agree to be vaccinated is low. Most of them rejected the vaccines for fear of dying within two or three years after vaccination.

“We have distributed the forms to about 120,000 eligible recipients of the Covid-19 vaccines but only got back 79,041 forms. So, I agree that awareness (regarding vaccination) among the Orang Asli community is still low,” he told reporters after visiting the Sungai Berua Orang Asli village settlement, here, today.

Also present was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid, who is also the Hulu Terengganu Member of Parliament (MP).

Abdul Rahman said that, so far, a total of 3,018 Orang Asli have been vaccinated.

In a related development, he said the ministry together with the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) and relevant authorities would continue to expand engagement sessions with the Orang Asli to explain the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Maybe they did not get a clear explanation. So, the ministry will revise its strategy and programme to advice and explain so that every eligible Orang Asli agrees to be vaccinated,” he added. — Bernama