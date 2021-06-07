Victims of sorcery? Cops discover sadder truth to elderly couple’s end in Pasir Gudang home

Police have classified the case as a sudden death report (SDR) and have closed investigations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR GUDANG, June 7 — The recent death of a 68-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife who lived alone at their Johor house in Taman Scientex here had triggered speculations of foul play on social media.

However, Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak has debunked those speculations, saying post-mortem examinations showed the couple died two days ago from natural causes.

“The 19-year-old adopted son decided to visit the couple at their home after his phone calls went unanswered,” he said in a statement tonight.

He related that the teenager called the police and reported that he found the couple unconscious in the living room, adding that he had also called for an ambulance which sent the couple to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

“The post-mortem on the husband found that his death was due to having a history of illnesses such as stroke, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

“The wife, who also tested positive for Covid-19, had high blood pressure and diabetes,” Mohd Sohaimi said.

He added that police have classified the case as a sudden death report (SDR) and have closed investigations.

Rumours of the elderly couple’s death triggered speculation that they were victims of foul play and sorcery.

The couple had no biological children of their own and had been living alone.