MCO 3.0: SOPs being adhered to at roadblocks in Klang Valley, says chief secretary to the govt

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock on Jalan Ipoh-Rawang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today checked on the roadblock operations jointly carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) at several locations.

Mohd Zuki who was accompanied by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and National Security Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir inspected several roadblocks mounted at Persiaran Utara in Putrajaya, along the Federal Highway as well as at the Sungai Besi, Putrajaya, Jalan Duta and Gombak toll plazas.

Mohd Zuki in a post on his Facebook page said he spent almost 20 minutes at each roadblock to observe the operation and distribute food baskets to MAF and police personnel.

“Overall, things were running smoothly with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly adhered to,” he said adding that he also managed to chat with some of the road users who shared the purpose of their travel.

“Generally most of them are the household heads who are out to shop for their family’s daily essentials. This shows that people are complying with the SOPs as they want to see the curve of infection flattened,” he said.

According to Mohd Zuki almost 70,000 civil servants were being deployed at the 930 roadblocks nationwide under Ops Benteng.

Mohd Zuki also took the opportunity to express his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to every civil servant, especially the frontliners who have risked getting exposed to Covid-19 during the movement control order (MCO).

“I thank everyone for their immense sacrifices, dedication, commitment and unwavering efforts in providing the best services to the people” he said. — Bernama