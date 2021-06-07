Johor police chief says waiting for Bank Negara's report on Nicky Gang before wrapping up probe

Fourteen members of the Nicky Gang at the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya April 9, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, June 7 — The Johor police are awaiting several reports, including those from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and other banks, regarding the probe into the suspected activities of the organised crime group, Nicky Gang

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the state police was also in the process of completing its investigation papers and would call on several individuals to assist and testify in court.

“There will be a report from BNM and we are waiting for it as the case involves a lot of personal and company bank accounts. The probe will take some time.

“As of today, there have been no new arrests and we (police) will inform of any latest developments on the case,” said Ayob Khan during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Also present was Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Md Yusof Ahmad.

Last month, Ayob Khan was reported to have said that the habeas corpus application filed by several individuals detained under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act or Sosma, would not interfere with the Johor police investigations into the Nicky Gang’s case.

The state’s top cop had said it was the right of the individuals to question, sue and even apply for a habeas corpus.

“We (police) are conducting investigations according to the existing laws,” Ayob Khan reportedly said.

In their habeas corpus application, the suspects had applied for an order that their arrest and detention on April 21 and 27, respectively, were irregular, outside the jurisdiction of Johor police and illegal.

They also claimed that the investigation conducted under Sections 130V up to 130ZB of the Penal Code was excessive and covered different elements and the respondents had no basis to detain the applicants under Sosma.

In addition, they also claimed that there was no element of offence that allowed the use of Sosma and their detention was illegal and mala fide because it contradicted, among others, Article 5 and Article 149 of the Federal Constitution.

On March 30, the then Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that 34 officers and members of other enforcement agencies were suspected of colluding with the Nicky Gang organised criminal group that was linked to Nicky Liow Soon Hee, the founder of the Winner Dynasty Group based in Setiawalk in Puchong.

Following that, police in April received Interpol's red notice approval to track down the fugitive businessman, Liow and his Chinese national wife Niu Zhe.

The 33-year-old fugitive businessman is believed to have obtained information about the March 20 operation through police officers and personnel as well as other enforcement agencies under his payroll, including a former deputy public prosecutor.

Liow is wanted for a list of criminal offences, including an online scam operation targeting mainland Chinese nationals.

He is also believed to be involved with a notorious triad leader and head of an international drug-trafficking syndicate, known as the 14K, Wan Kuok Koi @ Broken Tooth Koi.