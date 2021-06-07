Gerakan targets to assist 10,000 B40 households impacted by pandemic

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said among others, the aid would be in the form of food baskets that would be delivered straight to the homes of eligible applicants. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Gerakan targets to channel aid through its Kasih Kenyang Programme to 10,000 households from the B40 group nationwide who are economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said among others, the aid would be in the form of food baskets that would be delivered straight to the homes of eligible applicants.

“We hope this programme can be activated with the help of the local community, netizens and youths who are able to share or spread the message to those in need of aid,” he said at the virtual launch of the programme today.

Besides applying via online and the Gerakan machinery, members of the public can provide information on those needing aid to the party through its social media channels.

Non-governmental organisations, associations and others that wish to contribute foodstuff, other necessities and money to the programme can contact the party. — Bernama