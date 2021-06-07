Foreign minister says progress on implementing Asean consensus on Myanmar crisis ‘painfully slow’

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during the 8th US-Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Progress towards implementing the Association of South-east Asian Nations’ (Asean) five-point consensus on the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar has been “painfully slow”, Malaysia’s foreign minister said today.

“The 5-Point Consensus is an important breakthrough, and a means for ASEAN to engage and assist Myanmar towards a return to normalcy. However, we must admit that developments on the consensus is painfully slow,” Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said on Twitter.

“The int’l (international) community is awaiting Asean’s further action.” — Reuters