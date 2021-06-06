Seven places in Sabah and Pahang under EMCO from June 8-21

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The National Security Council today placed five places in Sabah and two areas in Pahang under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) following a rise in Covid-19 cases there.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the EMCO for all seven places will last two weeks, starting next Tuesday until June 21.

“Firstly, three localities including Kampung Jaya Gading, Sebahagian Kampung Seri Damai and Bandar Baru Jaya Gading in Jaya Gading, Kuantan, Pahang, have been placed under EMCO after 466 screenings were conducted, with 44 positive cases detected,” he said in a statement.

This is followed by Kawasan Perindustrian Gebeng in Kuantan, where 1,900 screenings were conducted with 56 positive cases detected.

“Kampung Ongkilan in Kota Marudu, Sabah will also be placed under EMCO, after 77 screenings revealed 15 positive cases.

“Two localities including Kampung Pulutan and Kg Murni C in Nabawan, Sabah will be placed under EMCO after 117 screenings were conducted with 20 positive cased detected,” Ismail said.

In Kampung Bolong Baru, Tuaran, Sabah, 53 screenings were conducted with 12 testing positive, while two localities including Kampung Tamalang and Kampung Tuguson in Kota Belud revealed 12 positive cases after 24 screenings.

“Kampung Bergosong in Tawau, Sabah, will also come under the EMCO after 16 screenings were conducted with nine positive cases detected,” he said.

The minister also announced an end to the EMCO for seven mukim in Pahang tomorrow as scheduled after the Health Ministry confirmed a reduction in Covid-19 cases there.

They are: Beserah, Kuala Kuantan 1, Kuala Kuantan 2, Penor, Sungai Karang, Ulu Kuantan, Ulu Lepar in Pahang will end tomorrow as scheduled.

For the same reason, the ongoing EMCO in Taman Abaka, Tawau, Sabah, will end tomorrow as scheduled.