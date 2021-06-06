Domestic Trade Ministry: NGOs contributing essential items during MCO should source from wholesalers, factories

Essential items are handed to residents of Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, June 6 — Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) contributing essential items to people impacted by the movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) are advised to source their supplies from wholesalers or factories.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement director, Azman Adam said they should use the correct channels to obtain their supplies to avoid disrupting the food supply chain, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are some NGOs who come to obtain supplies. If possible, don’t disturb the existing supply chain, don’t take from small retail outlets in the villages.

“If they need things, they should go to channels like wholesalers or factories to avoid disrupting the supplies,” he told a media conference after an MCO 3.0 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance inspection — Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act 1988 (Act 342) at several supermarkets, here, today.

He also said that 41 compounds totalling RM283,500 were issued to companies and individuals who violated the trade and distribution sector SOP during the MCO 3.0 implementation from June 1 up to yesterday.

On compliance with the MCO SOP from May last year until yesterday, he said 227 compounds were issued to those who flouted the SOP during the inspection on 579,892 premises.

“Based on the statistics, the compliance in the trade and distribution sector is at a satisfactory level.

“Only 0.10 per cent of premises were compounded, 1.36 per cent advised and warned, while the rest, comprising 98.51 per cent, complied with the SOP,” he added. — Bernama