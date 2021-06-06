Covid-19 cases drop to 6,241, Selangor still high at 2,178

Healthcare workers in protective suits are seen conducting Covid-19 testing in Ampang May 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dropped to 6,241 today with Selangor still topping the list at 2,178 cases.

This is the first time cases have been in the 6,000s since May 30th.

Sarawak is second with 600 cases followed by Johor (565 cases), Negri Sembilan (556 cases), Kuala Lumpur (415 cases), Sabah (305 cases), Penang (271 cases), Kelantan (271 cases), Melaka (225 cases) and Labuan ( 212 cases).

Perlis registered the lowest with two cases.

In a tweet, the Health Ministry announced 87 new deaths from Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,378.

There are currently 86,628 active cases with 890 patients in the intensive care unit. Of those cases 444 are in need of ventilators.

To date, 616,815 people have been infected while 526,809 have recovered.