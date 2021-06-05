Salesman nabbed over tweet on mySejahtera, vaccination programme

The MySejahtera app is pictured on a smartphone June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — A computer equipment salesman was arrested last night for allegedly posting a statement on his Twitter account on May 29 regarding the MySejahtera application and the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme which could cause public distress.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (Investigation/Legal) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said police arrested the 36-year-old man in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya at about 12.05 midnight.

Mohd Azman said information provided by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (SKMM) led to the arrest of the Twitter user who goes by the handle [email protected]

“A mobile phone, router and modem believed to be linked to the case were seized and the man was remanded for one day (June 5) for investigation under Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised social media users to be smart and prudent and refrain from misusing the platform to cause public distress and disrupt harmony in the country. — Bernama