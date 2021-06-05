MCO 3.0: Penang Zakat allocates RM1.5m for emergency food relief

KEPALA BATAS, June 5 — Penang Zakat (ZPP) has allocated RM1.5 million for Emergency Food Relief in the state to ensure no families will run out of food supplies during movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

ZPP chief executive officer Amran Hazali said the aid is to be distributed to all Muslims, regardless of citizenship, including those living in the Enhanced MCO areas.

He said those who have never registered as asnaf (tithe recipients) or received assistance from ZPP, can also apply for the aid.

“ZPP targets to assist about 10,000 families throughout the two-week MCO 3.0 and until today, we have received a total of 2,300 applications.

“As soon as the applications are received, we will screen the applicants and if they are eligible, the food items will arrive at their doorstep in 24 hours,” he told reporters when met at Pusat Jagaan Inapan Kasih Sayang, here, today.

Members of the public can apply for the assistance by contacting ‘Team Peduli Asnaf’ at 018-3994313 / 018-9899974/018-9899975/018-3994345/011-28724558/011-10853394 line or come directly to the ZPP office to fill out the form. — Bernama