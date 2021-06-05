Ismail Sabri: 15 localities under EMCO from June 7

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya, May 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — A total of 15 localities involving Sarawak, Sabah, Pahang and Perak will be subject to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 7 to 20.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the six localities in Sarawak were Rumah Panjang anak Umba, Rumah Panjang Tulu anak Sli, Rumah Panjang Duah anak Entingi, Rumah Panjang Balin anak Gema, SK St Luke the Nanga Baoh Health Clinic in Batang Oya, Dalat

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) detected a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases within a week, when 27 positive cases were reported based on the screening of 40 longhouse occupants in the locality,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said three of the five localities in Sabah subject to the EMCO were in the Tawau district, Kampung Blok 31, Kampung Sentosa, Blok 5, Hilltop dan Kampung Bukit Kukusan, Tanjung Batu, after screening by the MOH detected 49 positive cases in the areas involved.

He said the other two localities in Sabah were in Felda Umas 4, Kalabakan and the Taman Permata Apartment in Sandakan which recorded 10 and 12 Covid-19 positive cases respectively.

Ismail Sabri said in Perak, three localities will be subjected to the EMCO, namely the hostel for Eco Medi Glove factory workers involving blocks A, B, C and D in Jalan Tembaga Kuning, Mukim Taiping, detected to have 75 Covid-19 positive cases; as well as Kampung Jelapang Baru (four cases) and Kampung Sungai Tapah (11 cases) in Mukim Hulu Kinta.

Apart from that, he said Kampung Gunung Senyum, Kuala Krau, Temerloh, Pahang was also subjected to the order after 22 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded from 112 screenings.

“The implementation of EMCO in all these areas aims to restrict movement and prevent the transmission of Covid-19 infection from this high-risk areas and the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the EMCO is the same as previously announced,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at the Silimpopon Mill, Silimpopon Estate in Kalabakan and Kampung Melikai, Kuala Penyu, Sabah as well as housing estates and villages around Gau, Temerloh, would end tomorrow as scheduled.

Commenting on the MCO Compliance Operations Task Force, Ismail Sabri said 952 individuals were arrested for violating the SOP yesterday.

He said of the total, 870 individuals were compounded, 81 were remanded while another was released on bail. — Bernama