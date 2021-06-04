2020 SPM results out on June 10, says senior minister

File picture of an SPM candidate about to sit for the Bahasa Melayu Paper 1 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Indera Mahkota Dua in Kuantan, February 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The results of the 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be announced on June 10.

In a brief video clip posted on his Facebook page, Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the candidates can check their results through the methods which will be announced later.

“...the ministry will issue a press statement in which we will explain the methods that can be used by the candidates to check their results,” he said.

A total of 401,105 students sat for the examination which was held from February 22 to March 25 this year at 3,310 examination centres nationwide.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, these students had been forced to go through the longest preparation period of 14 months, including having to attend virtual classes via Google Meet, Google Classroom, Skype and Zoom apps, before they can finally sit for the examination. — Bernama