Sponsor undocumented migrants if you oppose govt’s crackdown, home minister tells MPs

Immigration officers guarding the Beranang Satellite Prison and Immigration Depot in Beranang, June 3, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, June 3 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today sarcastically urged 16 Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs who objected to the government’s planned crackdown on migrants here to instead help out and become sponsors for them.

In a press conference here, Hamzah criticised the MPs and accused them of prioritising the interest of migrants instead of Malaysians.

“To the MPs who want to fight for these undocumented people, I ask that they become sponsors to those without documents. Bring them, meet with us at the Immigration, they become sponsors.

“For example, Ustaz Hasanuddin, get those whom he knows, whom he wants to fight for, the one without documents, together with us, and we will ensure that we will go to the embassy concerned and then the embassy gives them the legitimate documents,” he said, referring to Hulu Langat MP, Hasanuddin Mohd Yunos who is one of the lawmakers who criticised the crackdown.

“So I hope that the 16 MPs truly can champion this. Priority must be given to the Malaysian people. Meaning if that person has no documents, not a Malaysian, then based on that, we can only help them when there is a sponsor to work together with the embassies that are in our country,” he said.

A general view of the temporary Beranang Satellite Prison and Immigration Depot, June 3, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Hamzah added that the aim of the government’s crackdown operation is to aid in achieving herd immunity against Covid-19.

“That’s why we want to ensure that all those who have received their vaccine will have some identification which we can give. If we do not have the necessary documents, tomorrow, when everyone gets their vaccine, these people, how are we going to give them the vaccine? They do not have documents which we can verify, that this person is someone we have vaccinated.

“So, there is no need to champion those who are undocumented. If possible, if they are sure that there are those without documents, bring them and meet us,” Hamzah said, referring to the MPs.

