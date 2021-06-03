Police refute claim of ban on people leaving house after 6pm

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Jalan Ipoh-Rawang June 1, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The police have denied a viral video clip claiming that anyone who left their house after 6pm will be detained except on urgent matters or medical reasons.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the video clip, with information from the “Kepong Community” Facebook page as a background, had a voice recording claiming that those who left the house after 6pm to buy food would be arrested on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, which was also fake.

“The public is allowed to leave the house to buy food and basic needs when the shops are operational until 8pm as set out in the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) dated June 1, 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Beh advised the public against disseminating any fake news which had not been confirmed by the authorities.

“The public who have any information can contact the Sentul police headquarters Operations Room at 03-40482206,” he said, adding that an investigation paper had been opened on the allegation. — Bernama