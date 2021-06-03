Miti takes action against companies manipulating CIMS 3.0 approval letter, says Azmin

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said each CIMS 3.0 approval letter had its own QR code and a scan of the code showed that the company’s registration had never been approved and there was an element of fraud. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — A police report has been lodged against a non-essential service company claiming to have the approval to operate via the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said each CIMS 3.0 approval letter had its own QR code and a scan of the code showed that the company’s registration had never been approved and there was an element of fraud.

“The company claimed that it was allowed to operate and that we (Miti) gave the approval letter.

“But after a thorough investigation, we found out that it was a false claim that gave a bad image to the CIMS system and the ministry,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohamed Azmin was commenting on claims that photography and small-scale shoe manufacturing services were among sectors approved by Miti to operate during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 via CIMS 3.0.

Azmin said there were several cases of fraudulent applications that had been detected and action had been taken against them.

Among them was a company which claimed to be manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits but investigation found that the company’s activities only covered the manufacturing of helmets, he said, adding that the company was issued a RM10,000 compound and ordered to suspend operations for two weeks.

He said the ministry is working with CyberSecurity Malaysia and several IT experts to strengthen the CIMS portal and prevent system leaks. — Bernama