Minister to discuss allowing journalists use of special lanes during total lockdown with NSC

Police man a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The use of special lanes that allow passage through security checks at district and state borders for newsmen will be brought to the attention of the National Security Council (NSC) soon, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

The communications and multimedia minister was reminded that journalists had been given leeway to travel across the borders while working during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.

However, in the current lockdown, only emergency and security frontlines are given leeway to utilise these special lanes which allows them priority clearance by police and military personnel manning these roadblocks.

“Will do. Thank you for reminding,” Saifuddin replied during a virtual press conference this afternoon.

The current phase of the latest movement control order limits travel nationwide. Those allowed to work outside their homes must have present letters of authorisation at the security checkpoints.

The government is restricting travel in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 following an exponential surge in infections after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays last month.