MCO 3.0: Bank Muamalat continues to provide payment assistance to customers

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd will continue to provide payment assistance to its customers who are facing financial distress due to the current economic disruptions arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO).

In a statement, chief executive officer Khairul Kamarudin said the bank is ready to assist its individual and business customers, particularly those from lower-income groups and in locked-down sectors whose livelihoods are impacted.

“We will continue to actively engage our customers to provide payment assistance, aligned to individual and businesses’ financial needs and circumstances. We hope this will provide some measure of relief to the affected groups as we continue to weather these challenging times,” he said.

Khairul said Bank Muamalat has reached out to its customers through various communications channels, including social media platforms to ensure that they are aware of the payment assistance provided by the bank.

He added that customers who are affected by job loss or a reduction of income as a result of the ongoing MCO are encouraged to contact the bank to apply for payment assistance.

Bank Muamalat also urged its customers who have previously sought payment assistance to contact the bank if they required further financial assistance.

He said this was in line with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent announcement that B40 groups and those affected by job loss as well as micro-enterprises and small and medium enterprise (SMEs) that are not allowed to operate during the MCO be given the option to obtain three months moratorium or reductions in their monthly payment amounts.

Customers who need further information on the assistance are advised to visit its website at www.muamalat.com.my or contact Bank Muamalat at 03-2600 5500. — Bernama