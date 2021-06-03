Just say if you don’t want opposition, Dr Mahathir says as govt stays silent on Pejuang’s registration as political party

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the Registrar of Societies (RoS) and the Perikatan Nasional government to answer why his Parti Pejuang Tanah Air is yet to be officially registered as a political party. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the Registrar of Societies (RoS) and the Perikatan Nasional government to answer why his Parti Pejuang Tanah Air is yet to be officially registered as a political party.

During a virtual press conference today. Dr Mahathir said that the RoS has instead questioned Pejuang why it has been holding meetings as a political party despite being unregistered — even when the RoS itself cannot give any reason for still not registering it.

“We have the right, according to the law, as long as we comply with the conditions, we can be registered. If we cannot be registered, a reason must be given.

“If it is because you don’t want there to be an opposition party in the general election, so that the government party can win without competing? Let me know, let us know, as we have inform our members,” said the former prime minister.

MORE TO COME