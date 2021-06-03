After Putrajaya’s protest against military airspace breach, Dr Mahathir says Beijing will listen to avoid tiff

Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that as far as he is aware, the Malaysian government has contacted the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia to discuss the matter. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that China would respect Malaysia’s protest against the 16 military aircrafts that were reported to be flying near Malaysian national airspace.

During a virtual press conference today, Dr Mahathir said that as far as he is aware, the Malaysian government has contacted the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia to discuss the matter.

“What they tell the ambassador I don’t know, because I’m not in the government. But I think China will respect Malaysia’s stand on this issue, because we always know we are not going to unnecessarily antagonise each other.

