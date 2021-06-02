Covid-19: Selangor allocating over RM200m to procure vaccine for economic frontliners, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government would provide RM100 million while its subsidiary companies, Selgate and SelCare, would work at providing at least RM120 million more. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SABAK BERNAM, June 2 — Over RM200 million is being allocated by the Selangor government to purchase more than two million doses of vaccine for about one million economic frontliners in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government would provide RM100 million while its subsidiary companies, Selgate and SelCare, would work at providing at least RM120 million more. “This means over RM200 million will be used for the vaccine procurement,” he added.

“There will be further discussion with the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba for the vaccine delivery initiated by the state government.

“Yesterday’s announcement means there is no obstacle to the state government buying the vaccine and we will be coordinating this with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) so that the data and information on those already vaccinated or not are gathered for the purpose of coordination,” he said.

Yesterday too, Dr Adham announced that the provision of vaccine to the private sector, government-linked companies and states with a high number of Covid-19 cases could be done simultaneously in phase three and four of the immunisation programme.

Dr Adham said simultaneous provision of the vaccine could be possible through output by the product registration holder (PRH), namely, Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd (PLS).

The state government is expected to give further information on the vaccine procurement this coming Tuesday together with the aid package for Selangor residents following enforcement of the total lockdown nationwide.

However, the state government’s plan to provide the vaccination will depend on the outcome of discussions with the federal government and CITF.

“We have submitted our plan and suggestions but if the CITF says we need to speed up the provision of vaccine under phase two, we will assist. This is based on the discussions between CITF and the state government,” Amirudin said. — Bernama