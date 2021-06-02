Call off Penang South Reclamation project, Kepala Batas MP tells state govt

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the mega sea reclamation project elicited various negative reactions and spawned two petitions calling for its cancellation. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, June 2 — Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican today urged the Penang government to cancel the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project as it did not command the full support of the state’s population.

Reezal Merican, who is also youth and sports minister, said the mega sea reclamation project elicited various negative reactions and spawned two petitions calling for its cancellation.

“Therefore, as Penang Development Action Council chairman, I will carry these objections and protests urging for the cancellation of the project to the state government soon,” he said in a statement.

He claimed the “Save Penang! Reject the 3 Islands Reclamation!” public petition had gained over 116,000 signatures in support till today, while another petition titled “Save Malaysia’s sea turtles!” which is directly linked to the PSR project had also gained nearly 250,000 signatures.

He said personally, he never agreed with the project that was said would generate the funds needed to pay for transportation projects under the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Reezal Merican also claimed that the objection towards the project was due to its implementation that was said to not be for the PTMP transportation projects as it seemed that it had morphed into a real estate project dominated by private entities.

In addition, he claimed the project would threaten the livelihoods of those who rely on the ocean and its bounty and destroy the marine ecosystem and biodiversity and change the flow of the seawater.

Meanwhile, Penang PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff said in a separate statement that Penang PAS had always objected to the PSR project by the state government.

He claimed the project had deviated from its original objective, and instead focused on the interests of certain parties and had seemingly neglected environmental sustainability and marine life that was the main source of income for fishermen there. — Bernama