Covid-19: Over 10,000 fail to show up for vaccination appointments in Terengganu, says state exco

A man receives a AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Delivery Centre located at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre May 29, 2021.

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 1 — Over 10,000 individuals in Terengganu failed to appear for their vaccination appointments so far, according to the state Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak.

He said among the reasons given for their no-show included forgetting the appointment date and not having transport to go to the stipulated vaccination centres (PPV).

“So, we will immediately contact other individuals in the standby list to replace them with those unable to attend, as we don’t want to waste the vaccine doses.

“Our target of the vaccine recipients now are senior citizens with comorbidities,” he said at a press conference here today.

Based on the statistics from the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) website, as of noon yesterday, a total of 345,492 individuals in the state have registered as vaccine recipients and, of the total, 79,185 individuals have received their vaccinations.

Dr Alias said to overcome the problem, the state government has proposed to open vaccination counters at mosques to ease vaccine recipients.

In a related development, he said the vaccination exercise is currently being carried out at 14 PPVs, and the state government has also offered over 100 private clinics statewide to be agents for administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The state government will pay RM14 for each dose at private clinics. But, it is not well-received yet,” he said, adding only four clinics have agreed to be agents so far. — Bernama