Police probing Instagram post critical of Johor Sultan

Anuar said the police are still investigating the matter under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The police are conducting investigations into a post on the Instagram account of the mother of a popular celebrity found to have allegedly criticised the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the investigation was conducted after the celebrity’s mother, a 54-year-old woman, lodged a report at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station, here, at 5.44pm yesterday.

"The investigations found that a 32-year-old woman admitted that she had mistakenly used the Instagram (account) of the celebrity’s mother to write the critical caption on the account's Instastory," he said in a statement, last night.

Anuar said the police are still investigating the matter under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Yesterday, the Instagram account belonging to the celebrity's mother featured images and TV3 news with a visual of the Sultan of Johor titled "Sultan of Johor Proposes Full Targeted Lockdown", along with the critical caption.

The celebrity's mother, however, claimed that one of her employees had misused her Instagram account for personal use, and filed a police report yesterday afternoon. — Bernama