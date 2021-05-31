MCO 3.0: PAS sets up Covid-19 aid fund, says party sec-gen

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that all the collection of the funds will be handled systematically by the party’s liaison committees in the states and Federal Territories. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — PAS has launched a donation fund to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the fund will be used to aid all affected, including frontliners.

“A special secretariat has been formed to handle and manage this fund, which includes the Welfare and Society Committee of central PAS, as well as the Health and Service Committee of central PAS,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin added that all the collection of the funds will be handled systematically by the party’s liaison committees in the states and Federal Territories.

“Those who wish to donate may do so at Parti Islam SeMalaysia (Khidmat Malaysia) at the Maybank account 5642 9431 0529, with the reference Tabung Covid PAS Pusat.

“To confirm the donation, please contact Khidmat Malaysia at the WhatsApp hotline 011-1540 6625,” he said.

The PAS Central Covid-19 Fund will be inaugurated online by party deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man tomorrow.