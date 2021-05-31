Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry website crashes hours before ‘total lockdown’

A screencap of the crashed website.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affair Ministry’s official website has seemingly crashed just hours before the country goes into “total lockdown”.

What caused the crash or made the portal unreachable is unclear but there is speculation that heavy traffic from applications for operating permits could be one of the reasons.

Malay Mail is attempting to reach the ministry for explanation at the time of writing.

MORE TO COME