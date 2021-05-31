Covid-19: Public cooperation will determine success of total lockdown, says National Security Council

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19 wait for a bus in Kuala Lumpur May 31, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Beginning tomorrow, the people in this country will once again undergo a total lockdown for two weeks in order to curb the Covid-19 pandemic with the spike in cases.

National Security Council (MKN) deputy director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said based on what the people wanted and aspired for, the implementation of the total lockdown also required the cooperation and necessary actions of all in the country.

“They must have the real spirit of unity, hence the government is calling and appealing for everyone to together use this phase to comply with all the SOPs (standard operating procedures) set to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.”

He said this in Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme titled ‘Total Lockdown: Terus Berjuang, Kita Menang’ (Keep Fighting, We’ll Win), here, today.

Rodzi said although the total lockdown this time would not be like the movement control order (MCO) 1.0 in March last year, MKN was confident that the people’s compliance rate would be higher and the country would win in its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the government indeed had high hopes in everyone to respond to the call (to curb the viral infection) and play their role accordingly as the restrictions imposed were wanted and aspired for together and thus required joint actions.

MKN at its Special Meeting on Managing Covid-19 last Friday decided to implement the first phase of the total lockdown for the social and economic sectors nationwide for a period of 14 days from tomorrow.

On some relaxation given such as allowing recreational activities like exercising and jogging, Rodzi said the decision showed the government’s concern for the well-being of the people.

“The aim of implementing the total lockdown is to break the Covid-19 chain of infection. Therefore, the government’s call and request for people to stay at home and not to leave the house for anything unimportant or critical should be adhered to.

“However, we understand that when people stay home for a long period, they can become restless. Hence, for the purpose of maintaining health, we allow such recreational activities but in a strict and controlled situation,” he added.

Rodzi also reminded the public not to resort to panic buying as the food and beverage sector could still operate as stipulated during the total lockdown. — Bernama