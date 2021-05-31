Bukit Mertajam market now closed until June 8 after three traders contract Covid-19

Seberang Perai City Council Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the Seberang Perai Tengah district health office personnel visited the market this morning after the traders’ positive test results. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, May 31 — The Bukit Mertajam market will be closed from today until June 8 to allow for sanitisation and contract tracing after three traders in the market contracted Covid-19.

Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the Seberang Perai Tengah district health office personnel visited the market this morning after the traders’ positive test results.

“The market will be closed from 2pm today to allow the Health Department to conduct contract tracing, screening of close contacts and sanitise the market,” he said in a statement today.

He called on all traders who were identified as close contacts to immediately go to the district health office operations centre for swab tests.

They can also call 04-5397884 to make an appointment for the swab tests.

“Any of the traders who wish to conduct the swab tests at private clinics will need to inform MBSP of their results for our record,” he said.

He reminded the traders who have been asked to undergo swab tests to immediately contact the health district officer or to go for swab tests on their own or a joint operation with the police and Health Ministry will be held to track them down.

“We will track them at their homes and issue notices to them to go for the swab tests and if they fail to do so, enforcement action will be taken,” he said.