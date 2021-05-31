Amid total lockdown, Kedah offers one month moratorium for tenants of govt-owned business, residential premises

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md said the postponement of loan payments or moratorium for June is expected to have a financial implication of RM500,000 on the state government. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 31 — The Kedah government is offering a month-long loan repayment deferment to all tenants of state government-owned business and residential premises, to ease the burden of the people following the implementation of the “total lockdown” from June 1 to 14.

Its Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the postponement of loan payments or moratorium for June is expected to have a financial implication of RM500,000 on the state government

“Besides that, the state government is also offering small traders interest-free loans of up to RM5,000 for each borrower,” he told reporters in a press conference via Zoom, here, today.

He said the state government would also provide 15,000 food baskets at a cost of RM2.89 million to be distributed to 12 Disaster Operations Control Centres (PKOB) throughout the state to help the people who are short on food supply.

“A total of RM50,000 will also be provided to each PKOB for special preparations such as providing disposable diapers or milk for sick or ailing family members,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government would also spend between RM350,000 and RM400,000 for the purpose of increasing the Covid-19 screening tests targeted by the State Health Department (JKN).

“We estimate we can add 200 to 300 tests a day in two weeks to conduct swab tests (operated by private clinics), identified by JKN,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the capacity of the mortuary storage facility at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here, he said there are plans to rent containers if the number of deaths at the hospital increased.

“There are 18 mortuary chambers at HSB...for now it (hospital) can accommodate more, if there is a need, JKN will order (containers) at RM48,000 each for a period of six months,” he said.

Regarding the vaccinations, he said so far 107,457 Kedah residents have received the first dose of the injection while a total of 63,746 have completed both doses.

“We target that by the middle or end of June, the supply of vaccines will arrive in larger quantities and JKN will arrange to add vaccination centres (PPV) and some private clinics have already applied to become PPVs,” he added. — Bernama