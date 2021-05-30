Ismail Sabri: All shops in malls to close from June 1 except supermarkets, eateries and those selling necessities

Customers queuing up with the trollies at the Aeon Kinta City supermarket in Ipoh to stock up their supplies as government announced enhanced movement control order (EMCO) May 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — All shops in shopping malls will close under the third movement control order (MCO 3.0) except for supermarkets, hypermarkets, eateries and those selling necessities.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those allowed to operate are: food and beverage, necessities, pharmacy, self-care, mini marts, convenience stores and restaurants that do take-aways and deliveries.

“Supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, self-care stores, convenience stores, mini marts, and sundry stores as well as department stores can only open their food, beverage and necessities sections only,” he said at a press conference today.

MORE TO COME