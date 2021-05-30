Kaamatan continues to be significant platform to galvanise unity, cooperation, says Sabah CM

PENAMPANG, May 30 — Although this year’s Kaamatan celebration is hindered by Covid-19, it continues to be a significant platform to galvanise unity and cooperation among the people in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the strong unity and close cooperation would help propel Sabah towards greater heights, in line with the Halatuju Sabah Maju Jaya aspiration.

“The people must make Kaamatan, which brings the message of reconciliation and peace, as the unity pillar for Sabah, which has always been a model for racial harmony in Malaysia...the theme ‘A Borderless Kaamatan for Reconciliation and Peace’ was chosen as it reflects the present situation.

“The festival spirit can still be felt albeit on a smaller scale and I was informed that the live streaming of the Kaamatan programmes on the social media have received very encouraging response,” he said at the launch of the state-level Kaamatan celebration at the Hongkod Koisaan hall here today.

Hajiji said the Covid-19 pandemic had also changed the way Kaamatan was celebrated with programmes such as Sugandoi, a singing contest and Unduk Ngadau, a beauty pageant being held online this year.

“Movements of people across the state are also restricted in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, but what is important is that we must always be on our toes and fully comply with the standard operating procedures,” he said. — Bernama