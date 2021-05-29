Selangor MB to meet Khairy over CITF allegation on phantom Covid-19 vaccine registration

People queue outside the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur as they wait to receive the AstraZeneca Covid jab May 16, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari today said that Khairy Jamaluddin, the minister in charge of coordinating the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), has invited him to discuss a possible collaboration in the future.

This comes after an allegation by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) that SELangkah, was behind unsolicited bookings for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine that caused some recipients to lose their existing appointments.

SELangkah is a public health initiative platform by the Selangor state government to ensure the health and safety of the community to resume business operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have just communicated with YB Khairy Jamaluddin (apologise for not having a photo of me holding a phone) about the CITF and Selangkah’s statement. There is some misunderstanding in yesterday’s statement.

“Tomorrow, he invited me to meet and calibrate in line with more cohesive work movements in the future,” he posted on his Twitter account today.

Amiruddin on CITF’s allegation yesterday said things could be discussed without having to make a statement to the media.

“Things that can be discussed, why do you want to expose them in the media,” he said.

Yesterday, CITF released a statement saying it concluded that the unsolicited AstraZeneca vaccine appointments some Malaysians received were because SELangkah made the bookings without their knowledge or consent.

The CITF said its checks concluded that the mass bookings were made from a single IP address and that it contacted the party responsible, which it identified as SELangkah.

The task force added that SELangkah then informed the CITF that it made the bookings for the AstraZeneca slots without checking if the individuals from the ImuniSEL database agreed to receive the vaccine, causing their previous appointments to be replaced.

Selangor then released a statement vehemently denying the allegation.