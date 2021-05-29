Gardenia confirms price hike for six products

A Gardenia bread delivery lorry is pictured in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, May 29 — Renowned bread producer Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd (GBKL) has confirmed that the prices of six of their products will be increased effective June 1.

GBKL, in a statement, said the six products involved are Gardenia Delicia Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 200g; Gardenia Delicia Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 375g; Gardenia Delicia Milky Chocolate Spread 200g; Gardenia Delicia Milky Chocolate Spread 375g; Gardenia Auntie Rosie — Original Homestyle Kaya 200g dan Gardenia Auntie Rosie — Natural Pandan Kaya 200g.

It also said that over the past few years, the company had experienced a drastic increase in costs, especially in terms of manufacturing and raw material costs, which were beyond their control.

“All this while GBKL has been absorbing the cost, and now we do not have any alternative other than to review the prices of selected Gardenia products, that will take effect this June 1,” it said.

However, it said other Gardenia product prices remained unchanged and the company will absorb the increase in the cost of these products.

“The costs of raw ingredients that have increased dramatically include vegetable fat and milk, as well as packaging.

“GBKL’s focus now is to continue to optimise productivity and efficiency at factories, and the price increase is the last resort after all other avenues have been exhausted,” the statement read. — Bernama